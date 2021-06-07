 2021 ShoalsFest Lineup: Jason Isbell, Drive-By Truckers - Rolling Stone
Jason Isbell’s ShoalsFest 2021 Lineup Includes Lucinda Williams, Drive-By Truckers

Northwest Alabama festival returns to Muscle Shoals on October 2nd and 3rd

Jon Freeman

Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell's 2021 ShoalsFest will take place October 2nd and 3rd.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

Jason Isbell’s ShoalsFest will return to northwest Alabama for its second year in 2021, following its 2019 debut and a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s event, presented by TT Management and Outback Presents, is set for October 2nd and 3rd at McFarland Park in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will headline both nights of the festival, which features several performers who — like Isbell — have ties to the Shoals area and greater Alabama. Other artists on the bill include Lucinda Williams, Candi Staton, Amanda Shires, Drive-By Truckers (of which Isbell was formerly a member), Centro-Matic, Slobberbone, Cedric Burnside, Pine Hill Haints, and Jason Ringenberg in his Farmer Jason guise.

“We had a whole lot of fun in 2019, so we’re excited to get back to McFarland Park,” Isbell said in a statement. “It’s the perfect place to enjoy world-class artists and the beauty of the Singing River. These acts are all personal favorites of ours, and we’re proud to bring them to our hometown and show them a good time.”

Ticket pre-sales start Thursday, June 10th, in Florence and Birmingham, Alabama, with general on-sale beginning Friday, June 11th, at 10 a.m. local time. The inaugural ShoalsFest in 2019 featured Isbell alongside Mavis Staples, Amanda Shires, and Sheryl Crow.

