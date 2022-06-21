 Jason Isbell Announces 2022 Ryman Residency Dates - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Jason Isbell Sets 2022 Ryman Residency With Guests Vagabon, Leyla McCalla

Isbell’s annual Nashville tradition will run eight nights in October

Jon Freeman

Jason Isbell Ryman residencyJason Isbell Ryman residency

Jason Isbell will play eight nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in 2022.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced dates for their annual Ryman Auditorium residency in the fall. This time around, the singer-songwriter and his band will play eight nights at the Ryman, the same number they did in 2021.

Shows kick off Oct. 15 and wrap up on Oct. 23, with a couple of rests on Oct. 17 and Oct. 20. The concerts take place during the same year the Ryman celebrates its 130th year of existence, having recently been bestowed with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s official landmark status.

As usual, Isbell has chosen an intriguing array of guest performers to open these shows. Per tradition, Isbell’s wife, singer-songwriter Amanda Shires, will open one night of the run. The other guests will bring sounds and perspectives from all around the globe, many as immigrants to the United States or children of immigrants.

Those guests include West African folk musician Peter One, Cuban musician Cimafunk, Cameroonian-American singer-songwriter Vagabon, and former Carolina Chocolate Drops member Leyla McCalla, whose latest album Breaking the Thermometer explores her Haitian heritage.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale June 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Isbell and band also have several dates performing as part of the Outlaw Music Festival tour with Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Charley Crockett, and Brittney Spencer.

Jason Isbell’s 2022 Ryman residency dates:

Oct. 14 (with Peter One)
Oct. 15 (with Grace Group Gospel Choir)
Oct. 16 (with Vagabon)
Oct. 18 (with Kevin Kaarl)
Oct. 19 (with Leyla McCalla)
Oct. 21 (with Amanda Shires)
Oct. 22 (with Hermanos Gutierrez)
Oct. 23 (with Cimafunk)

