Jason Isbell Unveils 2023 Ryman Residency with Guests S.G. Goodman, Lawrence Rothman

The annual eight-night event emphasizes LGBTQ talent
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 04: Jason Isbell performs during 'Celebrating the life of Justin Townes Earle with Steve Earle & The Dukes and Friends' at Ryman Auditorium on January 04, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced their 2023 Ryman Auditorium residency. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s annual residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium will return this October. For the third year in a row the singer-songwriter, who just released the new album Weathervanes, will play eight nights at the legendary venue, with each show featuring a unique artist in the opening slot.

The 2023 run of shows will kick off Oct. 12 and wrap up Oct. 22 (the performers take a break from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18). Like always, Isbell’s wife Amanda Shires will open for him on one of the nights.

The other seven nights of shows include a stacked roster of artists joining him onstage. This year, the residency highlights LGBTQ artists, many of whom identify as trans, genderqueer or nonbinary. These include Izzy Heltai, Satya, S.G. Goodman, Lawrence Rothman, Autumn Nicholas, Adeem the Artist, and Quinn Christopherson.

Last year’s Ryman shows emphasized global perspectives, featuring artists who either came to the United States as immigrants or are the children of immigrants. Cimafunk and Vagabon were among the acts.

Isbell’s line-up comes at a time when LGBTQ people in the South are seeing an increasing number of bills being proposed and even enacted that put their lives at risk. Tennessee was the first state to outlaw public drag shows, though a federal judge recently deemed the law unconstitutional.

Tickets to Isbell’s Ryman shows go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. CT.

Jason Isbell’s 2023 Ryman Residency:
Oct. 12 (with Izzy Heltai)
Oct. 13 (with Amanda Shires)
Oct. 14 (with Satya)
Oct. 15 (with S.G. Goodman)
Oct. 19 (with Lawrence Rothman)
Oct. 20 (with Autumn Nicholas)
Oct. 21 (with Adeem the Artist)
Oct. 22 (with Quinn Christopherson)

