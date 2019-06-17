Jason Isbell Plans Seven-Night Ryman Auditorium Residency for Fall 2019

Jason Isbell has announced dates for his annual residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, with plans to make this year’s run longer than any previous. This time, the singer-songwriter-guitarist and his band the 400 Unit will tack on an additional show, making for a full seven performances spread across nine days.

Kicking off October 18th, shows will run through October 26th. To date, Isbell and band have sold out 20 straight shows at the Ryman, a feat celebrated on the 2018 album release Live From the Ryman and a fixture of the Nashville fall concert season for a handful of years now.

“There’s no rock-star bullshit at the Ryman,” Isbell told Rolling Stone in 2018. “There’s no barricade, there’s no security between me and the people listening to me. And you look up from the stage and there’s all these church windows and church pews and, even if you’re not necessarily a religious person, you’re thinking about the spirituality of the situation and how some people are in there having a real serious moment.”

The group has also chosen an eclectic group of artists to open these shows in past years, including Bully, Diarrhea Planet, Molly Tuttle and 400 Unit member Amanda Shires in 2018, as well as Julien Baker, Bettye LaVette and the Secret Sisters in 2017. Supporting act details have not yet been announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st at 10 a.m.

Additionally, this news coincides with the announcement that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s first two albums — their self-titled debut and 2011’s Here We Rest — will be remastered for reissue this fall. Longtime Isbell collaborator and in-demand producer Dave Cobb will oversee the updated versions of the albums, which include tracks like “Alabama Pines” and “Codeine.” Isbell’s solo debut Sirens of the Ditch was repackaged as a deluxe edition in 2018. In early October, Isbell will host the inaugural Shoals Fest featuring Sheryl Crow, Amanda Shires and Mavis Staples near where he grew up in Florence, Alabama.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2019 Ryman residency dates:

