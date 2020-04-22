 Jason Isbell's 'Reunions': Early Release for Independent Record Stores - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Country Music

Jason Isbell Supports Indie Record Stores With Early ‘Reunions’ Release

Performer’s new album with the 400 Unit will be available one week before its originally slated May 15th release

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's new album 'Reunions' will be available early at independent record stores.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Good news for fans eager to hear the new Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit album, Reunions: There is now a way to get it early. On Wednesday, the singer announced plans to release the album exclusively to independent record stores in the U.S. and Canada on May 8th, one week ahead of its official street date of May 15th.

Isbell and his label Southeastern Records made the decision as a show of support to independent retailers, many of whom are struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. Shoppers will have the chance to buy a special “Dreamsicle”-colored LP (in honor of a track on Reunions) as well as a standard LP and CD, and purchases will include a print of “Red Eye,” Isbell’s 1959 Gibson Les Paul. The Record Store Day website offers options to search nearby indie record stores and preorder the album.

Isbell’s sixth album and follow-up to The Nashville Sound, Reunions pairs him once again with producer Dave Cobb and includes contributions from David Crosby and Rival Sons singer Jay Buchanan. In February, he released the track “Be Afraid,” which he followed soon after with “What’ve I Done to Help” and “Only Children.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has interfered with some of Isbell’s summer touring plans, which included a set at Bonnaroo, but he currently still has headlining dates beginning May 28th.

In This Article: Jason Isbell

