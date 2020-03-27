Hear Jason Isbell’s Haunting New Ballad ‘Only Children’

Jason Isbell has released “Only Children,” the third track he’s shared from Reunions, his forthcoming studio album with the 400 Unit. The ballad follows lead single “Be Afraid,” with its empowering chorus to “do it anyway,” and the moody seven-minute opus “What’ve I Done to Help.”

“Only Children” is the most sparse, nostalgic offering from Isbell’s Reunions to date, weaving an intimate tale of two up-and-coming bohemians. “Will you read me what you wrote?/The one I said you stole from Dylan,” Isbell sings on the four-minute, largely acoustic track.

Like the best Isbell tunes, the narrative is driven by the select few details the songwriter uses to tell the story, whether it’s the “cold coffee on the fire escape” or the Hydrocodone in the backpack of the character who the song’s narrator is addressing.

Earlier this week, Isbell covered Drive-By Truckers’ “Heathens” in honor of his former bandmate Patterson Hood’s birthday.

Isbell and the 400 Unit will release Reunions, the follow-up to 2017’s The Nashville Sound, on May 15th. Produced by his longtime collaborator Dave Cobb, the LP features contributions from David Crosby and Rival Sons singer Jay Buchanan. As of right now, an accompanying tour is set to begin later in May.