Jason Isbell Plots New Year’s Eve Livestream Concert

Back in May, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires premiered his new album Reunions during a stripped-down livestream concert at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl. On New Year’s Eve, the songwriter will return to the venue with Shires and his full band, the 400 Unit, for another livestream gig.

Streaming exclusively on Fans.com, the concert begins at 8 p.m. CT on December 31st. Tickets begin at $25, with a concert and special poster bundle priced at $55.

While quarantine has kept nearly all artists off the road, Isbell and the 400 Unit have found fresh ways to play live. In October, they did a string of socially distanced outdoor shows at the Caverns, a natural wonder of a venue in Pelham, Tennessee. Shires has also been hosting her “I So Lounging” web series, often with Isbell backing her up on guitar.

Last month, the couple made news by returning their CMA membership cards over the lack of recognition during the CMA Awards for John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Billy Joe Shaver.

Isbell joins Barry Gibb on “Words of a Fool,” a track on Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, the Bee Gee’s upcoming collaborative album with producer Dave Cobb. Isbell and Gibb talked about the art of writing lyrics in Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians series.