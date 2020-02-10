Jason Isbell Previews New Album ‘Reunions’ With Urgent Anthem ‘Be Afraid’

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced their sixth album, Reunions. The Americana singer-songwriter previews the upcoming LP with the new song “Be Afraid.”

A jangly slice of low-fi indie rock, the song is a call to action for artists to use their voices to inspire or enact change — or risk being lost in a crowd of conformists. “We don’t take requests, we won’t shut up and sing,” Isbell barks, “tell the truth enough you’ll find it rhymes with everything.”

To Isbell, writing empty songs or making vacuous art is the worst one can do at this point in American history. “If your words add up to nothing then your making a choice, to sing a cover when we need a battle cry,” he sings before returning to the song’s final chorus of “Be afraid, be very afraid/do it anyway, do it anyway.”

“If I don’t do what I consider to be the right thing — which is speak my mind — I’m not gonna be able to sleep when I’m an old man, and I’m not gonna be able to speak to my kids about it,” Isbell told Rolling Stone Country in a wide-ranging interview in 2018. “I’d like to be able to say, ‘I did what I could, I did part of what I could,’ or you know, something that’s not just, ‘Well, I had records to sell, so I kept my mouth shut.’ I’ll never lose sleep over not selling more records, but I’ll definitely lose sleep over keeping my mouth shut and letting things happen to people who are minorities for whatever reason, be it gender or their race or their sexual preference or the fact that they ‘like science.'”

Due May 15th, Reunions once again pairs Isbell with producer Dave Cobb, who began working with the onetime guitarist for Drive-By Truckers on his 2013 breakout, Southeastern. While a track list has yet to be released for Reunions, David Crosby tweeted in December that he’d be singing with Isbell and 400 Unit member Amanda Shires on a track.

Isbell, a hardcore baseball fan, will return to the road on February 29th with a stop at Tempe, Arizona’s spring-training Innings Festival. He and the 400 Unit will also play Bonnaroo this June and join Chris Stapleton and the Highwomen for an Americana music summit at Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 29th.