Jason Isbell’s New Song ‘Middle of the Morning’ Just May Be an Isbell Classic

The latest release off his upcoming album Weathervanes is a gorgeous mix of slippery guitar leads and Isbell's power singing
Jason Isbell, Middle of the Morning
Jason Isbell has released "Middle of the Morning," the latest track off his upcoming album 'Weathervanes.' Catherine Powell for Rolling Stone

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have dropped the latest track off their upcoming album Weathervanes. Titled “Middle of the Morning,” it’s an easy-like-Sunday-morning jam that finds Isbell tapping into the power-singing he does on his live staple “Cover Me Up.” It’s also a contender for a new Isbell classic.

“Well, I’ve tried to open up my window/and let the light come in,” Isbell howls to open the song, while drummer Chad Gamble keeps a gentle beat. The guitar playing is particularly gorgeous here: Sadler Vaden lays down a strummed-acoustic bed while Isbell delivers some hypnotic leads over top.

“Middle of the Morning” is the second song to be released off Weathervanes, following “Death Wish,” which Isbell unveiled in February. That track is highlighted by its epic climax, a mix of swirling strings and Isbell’s multi-tracked voice creating an immersive effect.

Weathervanes is Isbell’s first album of original songs since 2020’s Reunions and will be released June 9. On April 7, HBO premieres Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed, a new documentary that captures the recording of Reunions and delves into Isbell’s songwriting and marriage to fellow songwriter Amanda Shires. Last week, Isbell and Shires performed “Cover Me Up” at Love Rising, a benefit concert in support of LGBTQ rights in Nashville.

