Jason Isbell, Lucinda Williams Announce 2021 Tour

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will play a string of West Coast and Texas shows next summer with Lucinda Williams opening.

The 2021 dates with special guest Williams, who released her latest album Good Souls Better Angels in April, begin July 19th in Vancouver and include stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City. The trek also hits Kansas and Arkansas before concluding with three shows in Texas in August.

Isbell released his new album Reunions in May and celebrated the LP with a crowdless livestreamed performance at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl. In addition to the newly announced dates with Williams, he and the 400 Unit have shows on the books for 2020, but as with most live concerts, those may be affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Isbell and his wife and bandmate Amanda Shires will appear with artists like Kacey Musgraves, Dan Auerbach, and Eric Church in an online tribute to John Prine.

Here are Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s 2021 summer tour dates:

July 19, 2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

July 20 — Seattle @ Paramount Theatre

July 23 — San Francisco @ The Warfield

July 24 — San Francisco @ The Warfield

July 25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 27 — Los Angeles @ The Greek Theatre

July 28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

July 29 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre

July 31 — Salt Lake City @ Eccles Theater

August 1 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 3 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

August 4 — Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

August 6 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

August 7 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

August 8 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater