Jason Isbell Will Watch You Watching Him in New Livestream Concert

Jason Isbell will help launch a new digital concert series with the tech platform Topeka that puts fans in what the company is calling “The New Front Row.” Isbell will perform a livestream show next month that will be first available to past attendees of the Cayamo Cruise, which has often featured the Americana songwriter as a headliner. A ticket to the livestream performance costs $100.

The July 7th concert features a new technology concept from Topeka, which allows fans to “connect face-to-face with artists via live interactive video” and provides for “scheduled, moderated two-way Hang Sessions between artist and fan.” In other words, Isbell can watch you watching him.

The livestream set will be 75 minutes long and followed by a Q&A with audience members. A recording of the show will then be made available for several thousand fans at a lower price ($25) later in July. Topeka and Sixthman, the concert cruise company behind Cayamo and other curated music voyages like the Outlaw Country Cruise, are presenting Isbell’s show. Although no future performances have yet been announced, the company says to expect more Cayamo alumni to announce similar events in the future.

Isbell released his most recent studio album, Reunions, last month. “I’m always looking for ways to come at subject matter that haven’t been explored before,” he told Rolling Stone earlier this year.