Hear Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s ‘Last of My Kind’ From New Live Album

Isbell’s ‘Live From the Ryman,’ recorded during his six-night stand in 2017, will be released October 19th

Jason Isbell’s “Last of My Kind” receives a gorgeous, extended treatment as the latest track to be revealed from the Alabama singer-songwriter’s upcoming LP with the 400 Unit, Live From the Ryman.

Recorded last October during a six-night stand at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, “Last of My Kind” — originally released on last year’s Grammy winning The Nashville Sound — catches Isbell and his supporting players in top form, as he eases into the song largely unaccompanied besides a gently strummed acoustic guitar. Stretching out to a sparkling seven minutes, the band builds layer upon lush layer that culminates in an instrumental break with a call-and-response exchange between electric guitar and violin.

Coming on the heels of the album’s furious rendition of “Cumberland Gap,” which dropped earlier this month, “Last of My Kind” helps give a glimpse of the variety not only to be expected from Live From the Ryman but also the musical breadth of one of Americana’s best live acts. The 13-track collection is Isbell’s second in-concert recording — the previous Live From Alabama arrived in 2012 — and draws exclusively from his three most recent studio albums: Southeastern, Something More Than Free and The Nashville Sound.

Isbell and the 400 Unit return to the Ryman for another six-night stand October 22nd to 28th, shortly after Live From the Ryman arrives via Southeastern Records and Thirty Tigers on October 19th.

In This Article: Jason Isbell

