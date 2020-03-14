 Hear Jason Isbell's Acoustic Cover of John Prine's 'Hello in There' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Trailers of the Week: 'Beastie Boys Story,' 'Black Widow,' The Undoing,' and More Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hear Jason Isbell’s Acoustic Cover of John Prine’s ‘Hello in There’

“The song has so much wisdom,” singer says of track he recorded for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Music Moments compilation

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jason Isbell delivers an acoustic rendition of John Prine’s “Hello in There” for the latest installment in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Music Moments compilation, a project that finds artists tackling songs they appreciate on an emotional level.

“I think ‘Hello in There’ is pretty perfect, as far as songs go,” Isbell said in a behind-the-scenes video. “John Prine’s one of my favorite songwriters in the world. John wrote it when he was in his early 20s, which to me is unthinkable, because the song has so much wisdom.”

Isbell, who reveals that he knows people battling Alzheimer’s, added, “I think that’s the beauty of the song, more than anything else. It motivates the listener to be a better human. Ultimately, that’s all we can ask of each other.”

The Music Moments compilation previously shared Sting covering Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay,” and also includes  include Nile Rodgers (covering the Beatles’ “Hey Jude”), Sharon Van Etten, Band of Horses, Joan Jett, Lee Ann Womack, Anthony Hamilton, Brett Eldredge and the Head and the Heart.

Isbell and his 400 Unit also recently released their new song “What’ve I Done to Help,” a track off the band’s upcoming album Reunions, out May 15th. Earlier this week, Isbell performed a largely acoustic set in support of the To Nashville With Love benefit show to provide aid following the devastating tornado that swept through the region.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.