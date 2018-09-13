Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Jason Isbell Is the Big Winner at 2018 Americana Honors & Awards Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Jason Isbell Is the Big Winner at 2018 Americana Honors & Awards

Singer-songwriter scores three trophies on the strength of his album ‘The Nashville Sound’

By

Reporter

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 12: Jason Isbell accepts an award onstage during the 2018 Americana Music Honors and Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 12, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

Jason Isbell won three awards at the 2018 Americana Honors & Awards ceremony in Nashville.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

Jason Isbell reinforced his status as the king of the Americana genre at the 2018 Americana Honors & Awards. The Alabama singer-songwriter won in three categories on the strength of his latest album The Nashville Sound, which was named Album of the Year. Isbell also triumphed in the Song of the Year race for his dissertation on the temporal nature of love, “If We Were Vampires,” and in the Duo/Group of the Year category, an award he shares with his hard-touring band the 400 Unit.

John Prine, who received BMI’s Troubadour award earlier in the week, was named Artist of the Year. The folksinger-songwriter released his self-titled debut album in 1971 and went on to influence a generation of artists with straightforward but often challenging songs like “Sam Stone,” “Illegal Smile” and “Angel From Montgomery.” Prine released the new album The Tree of Forgiveness in April.

Heralded young songwriter Tyler Childers was named Emerging Artist of the Year. Bluegrass player Molly Tuttle won Instrumentalist of the Year.

Here’s the full list of winners at the Americana Honors & Awards, including special awards for Rosanne Cash, k.d. lang and Buddy Guy.

Album of the Year: The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, produced by Dave Cobb

Artist of the Year: John Prine

Song of the Year: “If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, written by Jason Isbell

Duo/Group of the Year: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Emerging Artist of the Year: Tyler Childers

Instrumentalist of the Year: Molly Tuttle

“Spirit of Americana” Free Speech Award, presented in partnership with the First Amendment Center: Rosanne Cash

Americana Trailblazer Award: k.d. lang

Lifetime Achievement Award for Instrumentalist: Buddy Guy

Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance: Irma Thomas

Jack Emerson Lifetime Achievement Award for Executive: Cris Williamson and Judy Dlugacz of Olivia Records

In This Article: Jason Isbell, John Prine, Tyler Childers

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad