Jason Isbell, Indigo Girls Lead New Drive-In Concert Series

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Indigo Girls are among the next round of performers announced for Live Nation’s Live From the Drive-In concert series. The outdoor, socially distanced shows will be spread across two weekends beginning October 16th at Lot A of Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Isbell leads off the four nights of performances, bringing the 400 Unit out for a Friday, October 16th, show. Isbell is the lone non-Georgia resident among this group of artists, which also includes Blackberry Smoke on October 17th, Indigo Girls on October 23rd, and Yacht Rock Revue closing out the series on October 24th.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 11th, at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket purchases will be valid for one car containing a maximum of four people. Attendees are allowed to bring chairs, food, and drinks for their designated zones.

Live From the Drive-In originally launched in mid-July with a trio of shows headlined by Brad Paisley taking place across one weekend in St. Louis, Nashville, and Indianapolis. Fellow performers for the initial dates included Nelly, Jon Pardi, and Darius Rucker.

Isbell would ordinarily have been touring steadily behind his latest album Reunions, which was released in May. Instead, the singer-songwriter has been at home for most of quarantine, performing alongside his wife Amanda Shires for her I So Lounging streaming series — which featured a cameo by Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford in the latest episode. Later this week, Blackberry Smoke will crank up their Drive-Ins & Distancing Tour 2020 with a show in Roanoke, Virginia.