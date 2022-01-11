Jason Isbell Tests Positive for Covid, Postpones Shows

Jason Isbell says he’s tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19 and will be postponing a string of upcoming concerts. The seven affected shows include two in Asheville, North Carolina, on Jan. 11 and 12; two in Louisville, Kentucky; and one-night-stands in Columbus, Ohio; Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; and Wilmington, North Carolina. While the Asheville gigs set for this weekend are being canceled, the others are expected to be rescheduled.

“Got myself a breakthrough case of Covid- feeling fine but we’ll have to cancel the next few shows,” Isbell tweeted. “Refunds at point of purchase but we’re working on rescheduling.” He also detailed his symptoms in a follow-up tweet: “Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues fyi. Boosted and very grateful for it.”

As of now, Isbell and the 400 Unit’s January tour is slated to resume on Jan. 21 in Charlotte with Adia Victoria in support. Victoria was slated to open the first few dates of Isbell’s ongoing tour but was unable to begin the run due to a positive case within her touring part.

Over the past year or so, Isbell has been one of the more vocal proponents of maintaining safety while on tour by requiring either vaccination or a negative Covid test for entry at all of his shows. He spoke out in favor of vaccination too, imploring fans to not be fearful of the shots.

“I think if people will look inside themselves, they will see that in most cases, the truth is that they are afraid to get the vaccine,” Isbell told Rolling Stone last year. “When my dad got the vaccine, he was afraid to get the vaccine. My wife got the vaccine, and she was afraid to get the vaccine. And they sat down and had a discussion. They talked to their doctor. The doctor told them, ‘This is why you don’t need to be afraid of this.’ And they went and they got the vaccine.”