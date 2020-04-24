 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Share New 'Reunion' Track 'Dreamsicle' - Rolling Stone
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Drop New ‘Reunion’ Track ‘Dreamsicle’

Reunions will be released exclusively to independent record stores on May 8th

Jason Isbell recently announced that he and his band the 400 Unit would be releasing their new album Reunions on May 8th, a week before its originally scheduled release date on May 15th. In the meantime, the band has shared “Dreamsicle,” the newest preview track from the LP.

Produced by Dave Cobb, the song sees Isbell looking back on childhood and the heartbreak of having to leave the town you grew up in. Isbell joined his first touring band when he was about 14, and the song echoes the freedom he had at such a young age: “Broken glass and broken vows/I’ll be 18 four years from now/With different friends in a different town/I’ll finally be free.”

Reunions, Isbell’s follow-up to The Nashville Sound, will be released exclusively to independent record stores in order to show them support during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Shoppers will have the chance to buy a special “Dreamsicle”-colored LP as well as a standard LP and CD, and purchases will include a print of “Red Eye,” Isbell’s 1959 Gibson Les Paul.

In addition to production from Cobb, the album includes contributions from David Crosby and Rival Sons singer Jay Buchanan. Isbell and the 400 Unit previously released the tracks “Be Afraid,” “What I’ve Done to Help” and “Only Children.”

