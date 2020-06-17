 Watch Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Perform 'Overseas' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Apple's AirPods Pro Are Cheaper Than Ever on Amazon Right Now Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Perform ‘Overseas’ Over Video on ‘Colbert’

Americana singer also played “Running With Our Eyes Closed,” off most recent album, Reunions

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performed the slinking “Running With Our Eyes Closed,” along with an impassioned rendition of “Overseas,” as part of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s ongoing #PlayAtHomeSeries.

The songwriter and his socially distanced band combined seamlessly for the performances: “Running With Our Eyes Closed” for the actual show, “Overseas” as a web exclusive. For the latter, Isbell and the band surrounded the song’s steady rock pulse with bluesy guitar and swooning fiddle and synths. Toward the middle, Isbell knocked out a dizzying guitar solo before emerging with a bellow, but then brought “Overseas” to a close with a near-whisper: “Does your heart rest easy where you are?/And do they treat you like a star?/Or do they call you refugee/From overseas?”

“Overseas” appears on Isbell’s most recent album, Reunions, which was released last month. He’s already done his fair share of livestreamed performances during the COVID-19 pandemic, notably marking the release of Reunions with a crowdless concert at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl. He also recently took part in an all-star tribute to John Prine, performing “Hello in There” with his wife, musician Amanda Shires. Wednesday, June 17th, Isbell will participate in the Keep the Music Playing livestream concert, which will raise money for the Music Health Alliance.

As for actual tour dates, Isbell and the 400 Unit recently announced a string of shows with Lucinda Williams that will take place next summer.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Jason Isbell, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.