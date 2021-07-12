Jason Isbell Announces Eight-Night 2021 Ryman Auditorium Residency

Jason Isbell’s Ryman Auditorium residency will reestablish its place as a Nashville fall tradition in 2021 with eight nights of performances. After being forced to take 2020 off because of the pandemic, the singer-songwriter’s run of shows will return to the Ryman October 15th and stretch through October 24th.

In addition to fiery sets from Isbell and his band the 400 Unit, the Ryman residency shows have also become known for their thoughtfully selected supporting performers. In 2018 he opted for Nashville-based bands like Bully and Diarrhea Planet. The most recent series in 2019 featured Mississippi-based blues artists like Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Jimmy “Duck” Holmes.

.@JasonIsbell and @the400Unit will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN this October for eight shows. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/16) at 10am CT. More info: https://t.co/puAKRakMyf pic.twitter.com/Lk5edQrdT5 — Southeastern Records (@SoutheasternRec) July 12, 2021

For this 2021 residency, Isbell’s wife and fellow singer-songwriter Amanda Shires will open one night, while the remaining seven will showcase black women working in a variety of country- and roots-music modes. Brittney Spencer will appear on October 16th, Mickey Guyton on October 17th, Amythyst Kiah on October 19th, Shemekia Copeland on October 20th, Allison Russell on October 22nd, Joy Oladokun on October 23rd, and Adia Victoria on October 24th.

Tickets to Isbell’s Ryman residency go on sale Friday, July 16th, at 10 a.m. local time. Ahead of the residency, Isbell will also play summer dates, including Newport Folk Festival on July 24th, ACL Live on August 7th, 8th, and 9th, and a series of shows with Lucinda Williams throughout August.