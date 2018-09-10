Rolling Stone
Jason Isbell Adds Bully, Diarrhea Planet as 2018 Ryman Auditorium Openers

Six different Nashville-based performers will open one of Isbell’s six Ryman shows in October

Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitJason Isbell and the 400 Unit in concert at Bass Concert Hall, Austin, USA - 26 Aug 2018

Jason Isbell has named an all-Nashville lineup of supporting performers for his six-night Ryman Auditorium residency in October.

Jason Isbell has announced the opening acts for his run of Ryman Auditorium performances in fall 2018. Those artists include the R&B upstart Melanie Faye, indie rock bands Bully, Jeff the Brotherhood and Diarrhea Planet as well as singer-songwriters Molly Tuttle and Amanda Shires, who also plays fiddle in Isbell’s band the 400 Unit.

To coincide with the premise of his most recent 2017 album The Nashville Sound, every one of Isbell’s handpicked opening acts during his six night sold-out Ryman stint beginning October 22nd will be a Nashville-based artist. Diarrehea Planet’s appearance comes as a surprise, considering the garage-punk band played what were billed as their two final shows this past weekend in Nashville.

Isbell has made his autumn Ryman residencies something of an annual tradition. After performing a three-night run to celebrate the breakout success of 2013’s Southeastern, Isbell has returned to the historic Nashville institution almost each year since. He performed four shows there in October 2015, and after skipping 2016, returned for a record-breaking six-night, sold-out run last year.

Those 2017 shows will be commemorated on his forthcoming live album Live From the Ryman, which is slated for release just days before the singer-songwriter’s 2018 Ryman residency begins. That album culls highlights from each of Isbell’s last three studio albums, 2013’s Southeastern, 2015’s Something More Than Free and 2017’s The Nashville Sound.

Live From the Ryman is in stores October 19th.

