Jason Aldean Announces New Album, Wife Promotes Anti-Biden Clothing Line

Regular as clockwork, Jason Aldean will drop a new album in 2021. Titled Macon, it’s the first release of a two-part project. A second LP, Georgia, comes in 2022.

But while Carrie Underwood’s duet partner is talking up his latest music on Instagram, his social-media influencer wife Brittany Aldean is using the platform — and her own family — to promote a line of anti-Joe Biden, pro-Donald Trump merchandise to her nearly 2 million followers.

Last Thursday, she posted pictures of herself and her husband posing in front of his tour bus: She wore a black jersey-style T-shirt with “ALDEAN” and the Number 45 printed on the back, an allusion to the country’s impeached 45th president. That was followed two days later by a post featuring the couple’s children, ages two and three, posing in shirts bearing the phrase “Hidin’ From Biden” (Aldean commented “My boy!”). Mrs. Aldean also posted another picture of herself in a shirt that read “Anti Biden Social Club.”

The Trumpy merch in question is being sold by a website registered just this past August called DaddyT-45, run by Nashville photographer and anti-vaxxer Katie Heart. The homepage should come with a literal trigger warning — it features a black-and-white image of Donald Trump appearing to point a handgun at the camera. Four years ago this week, Jason Aldean was performing onstage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when automatic gunfire rang out. The October 1st, 2017, massacre was the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Along with the “Hidin’ From Biden” shirts modeled on the website by the Aldeans’ kids and the “Your Name Here” 45 Ts worn by Brittany Aldean, the DaddyT-45 inventory includes hoodies and T-shirts that read “Fuck Biden” and another that says “Everything Woke Turns to Shit,” which the one-term president murmured at a rally in Alabama in August. The store is also selling shirts that read “Unvaccinated” along with a “vaccination card” sporting a raised middle finger and, on the flip, “Land of the Free.”

Brittany Aldean hasn’t made any bones about her dislike of Biden or her support of the previous president, going so far as to spread debunked theories on her social media about the storming of the Capitol on January 6th that was incited by Trump, and doubting the veracity of the election results in favor of Biden. Aldean himself has not appeared wearing any of the DaddyT-45 merchandise, but stands proudly next to his wife in her custom T. A rep for Aldean did not reply to a request for comment.

However, Aldean has taken to arguing with Instagram commenters who have issue with his wife’s ongoing support of the fully vaccinated former president. “Watch ur mouth lady!” Aldean commented on Instagram. “If u think what is happening now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!”

Aldean’s overtly political comments are in stark contrast to what the singer told Rolling Stone in 2016 when asked if he would have voted for Trump (at the time, he claimed he didn’t vote in the election because he had just moved homes). “I don’t know if I’m going to cross that road with you,” Aldean said. “That’s one subject I do stay away from. Politics is a no-win.”