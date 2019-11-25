Watch Jason Aldean’s Propulsive ‘We Back’ on ‘GMA’

Jason Aldean celebrated the release of his new album 9 on Monday with a visit to Good Morning America, where he performed his propulsive current single “We Back.”

It’s one of Aldean’s crunchier numbers of late, built around two intertwined guitar parts — one higher, descending lead part, and some bottom-heavy riffing that fills in the spaces. Aldean gives a shout-out to the “guy in the steel toes covered in dirt” who “wears a beat up Tele and a Marshall stack,” identifying himself as another member of the tribe who just wants to cut loose after a hard week.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Aldean will host a concert event titled “9 at 9” for which Aldean will perform nine songs from his namesake Restaurant + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, to be broadcast at 9:00 p.m. local time in more than 100 Bar Louie locations and independently owned bars. He’ll also reprise “We Back” on the Thanksgiving night episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Aldean’s ninth studio album 9 came out November 22nd and includes the songs “Keeping It Small Town,” “I Don’t Drink Anymore,” and “Some Things You Don’t Forget.”

In early December, Aldean will return to Las Vegas for the three-night stand Jason Aldean: Ride All Night Vegas. He’ll start off 2020 in touring mode, launching the We Back Tour with guests including Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Dee Jay Silver.