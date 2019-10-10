 Jason Aldean’s 360 Degree ‘We Back’ Video: Watch – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Nick Cave Looks for Peace and Finds Hope on 'Ghosteen' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

See Jason Aldean’s Dizzying ‘We Back’ Video

Clip uses 360-degree technology to put viewers in the audience and onstage

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fish-eye lenses and 360-degree camera tricks flesh out Jason Aldean’s new music video for “We Back.” Filmed at an Aldean tour stop, the clip shines a light on the Georgia native’s consistent drawing power as a live performer: there are wide shots of packed amphitheaters and up-close looks at passionate fans.

But it’s the spinning, fast-moving camera work that makes “We Back” such a roller-coaster ride (and a video not for those with weak stomachs). At one point, the camera follows a foamy beer can thrown from the side of the stage right into Aldean’s hand. Shaun Silva directed the video, which Aldean said in a statement will make fans “feel like they are on stage with us, which is something I’ve never really seen pulled off like this before.”

“We Back” is the first single off the ACM Artist of the Decade recipient’s upcoming album 9. Due November 22nd, the LP follows up last year’s Rear View Town.

In August, Aldean announced a three-date residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, dubbed “Ride All Night Vegas.” He’ll launch his We Back Tour on January 30th in Columbia, South Carolina, with support from Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Dee Jay Silver.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.