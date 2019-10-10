See Jason Aldean’s Dizzying ‘We Back’ Video

Fish-eye lenses and 360-degree camera tricks flesh out Jason Aldean’s new music video for “We Back.” Filmed at an Aldean tour stop, the clip shines a light on the Georgia native’s consistent drawing power as a live performer: there are wide shots of packed amphitheaters and up-close looks at passionate fans.

But it’s the spinning, fast-moving camera work that makes “We Back” such a roller-coaster ride (and a video not for those with weak stomachs). At one point, the camera follows a foamy beer can thrown from the side of the stage right into Aldean’s hand. Shaun Silva directed the video, which Aldean said in a statement will make fans “feel like they are on stage with us, which is something I’ve never really seen pulled off like this before.”

“We Back” is the first single off the ACM Artist of the Decade recipient’s upcoming album 9. Due November 22nd, the LP follows up last year’s Rear View Town.

In August, Aldean announced a three-date residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, dubbed “Ride All Night Vegas.” He’ll launch his We Back Tour on January 30th in Columbia, South Carolina, with support from Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Dee Jay Silver.