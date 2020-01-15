Jason Aldean Extends We Back Tour With Summer Dates

Jason Aldean has plans to spend a big portion of 2020 onstage singing for his fans. On Wednesday, the country superstar announced a new leg of his 2020 We Back Tour, which will carry him through the end of summer.

The 22 new dates will pick up July 17th in Toronto, approximately four months after the tour’s previously announced first leg wraps up in mid-March. This time out, Aldean and his band will mostly play outdoor stages during the warm months, hitting many of the same amphitheaters and pavilions on the recently announced summer tours from Tim McGraw and Chris Young, before closing things out September 26th in Irvine, California. Supporting acts on most dates include Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Dee Jay Silver. Tickets for select shows go on sale January 24th.

The We Back Tour is named for Aldean’s current single, the lead offering from the singer’s ninth studio album, 9. Aldean again teamed with longtime collaborator Michael Knox to record the album, which was released November 22nd.

Jason Aldean’s 2020 We Back Tour summer dates:

July 17th — Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

July 23rd — Bethel, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 24th — Canandaigua, New York @ CMAC

July 25th — Hartford, Connecticut @ Xfinity Theatre

July 31st — Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP

August 1st — St. Louis @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 2nd — Indianapolis @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 13th — Syracuse, New York @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 14th — Philadelphia @ BB&T Pavilion

August 15th — Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 21st — Burgettstown, Pennsylvania @ S&T Bank Music Park

August 22nd — Chicago @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 23rd — Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center

August 28th — Atlanta @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 11th — Tampa, Florida @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

September 12th — West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

September 17th — Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 18th — Phoenix @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 19th — San Diego @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 24th — Sacramento, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 25th — Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 26th — Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre