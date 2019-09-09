Jason Aldean Previews New Album ‘9’ With Lead Single ‘We Back’

Jason Aldean announces his return in “We Back,” the lead single from the country superstar’s new album 9. As the title indicates, the upcoming release — due November 22nd — is Aldean’s ninth studio effort.

“We Back” is quintessential Aldean, a mix of progressive production touches and fist-pumping blue-collar imagery. “Where’s the guy in the steel toes, covered in dirt/Just a rock n’ roll t-shirt headed to work/With a pack of Red Man in his pocket/He’s kind of red, man, but he’s rockin’,” he sings, the music a mix of “Dream On”-evoking clean guitars and low-end crunch built on a drum loop. But in characteristic Aldean fashion, it explodes into a hard-rock country anthem in the chorus as he identifies himself as a member of the same tribe: “It’s probably true what my momma said/I do it just like my daddy did.”

Eschewing the now-normal rollout plan of introducing new tracks one-by-one in the weeks ahead of an album release, Aldean has gone ahead and released four new songs from 9 today. In addition to “We Back,” there’s the power ballad “Blame It on You,” the nostalgic rocker “Keeping It Small Town,” and the heartbroken “I Don’t Drink Anymore.”

Aldean is currently in the final stretch of his Ride All Night Tour, which wraps up October 11th. In December, he’ll bring the tour to Las Vegas for a mini-residency called Ride All Night Vegas, set for December 6th through 8th at Park MGM’s Park Theater.





