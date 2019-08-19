Jason Aldean Plans Las Vegas Return With Three-Night Concert Series

Jason Aldean will make a stylish return to Las Vegas this December with a three-night engagement billed as Ride All Night Vegas. Set for December 6th to 8th, the mini-residency will be hosted by Park MGM and is an extension of Aldean’s current Ride All Night Tour.

Aldean, who has been bringing his live show to massive crowds in arenas and stadiums for several years, will find himself in considerably more intimate settings in the 5,200-seat Park Theater at Park MGM. Tickets for the shows go on sale August 20th at 10 a.m. PT.

Ride All Night Vegas also marks Aldean’s first non-festival performance in Las Vegas in a handful of years. In October 2017, Aldean was playing a headlining set at the Route 91 Festival on the Vegas Strip when a gunman opened fire on the crowd and killed 58, making it the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Aldean returned to Las Vegas the following year for a performance at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

“I’ve wanted to bring our show back to Vegas for a while now, and the timing feels right,” said Aldean in a release. “We’re going to pack up the show, set it up for a couple days and hang out with our Vegas family. I’m looking forward to being back.”

More immediately, Aldean will wrap up his Ride All Night Tour, which currently has dates scheduled through the end of September. This Thursday, the trek heads to Cincinnati to perform at the Riverbend Music Center, followed by weekend shows in Indianapolis and St. Louis. His most recent album, Rearview Town, was released in April 2018.