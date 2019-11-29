 Jason Aldean, Jimmy Fallon's 'Hometown Bar' Skit: Watch - Rolling Stone
Home Music Country Music

Jason Aldean, Jimmy Fallon Go Hard in ‘Hometown Bar’ Skit

Country singer and late-night host celebrate the drunken tradition of Thanksgiving Eve

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jason Aldean and Jimmy Fallon celebrate November’s most overindulgent holiday — not Thanksgiving, but the evening before — in a Tonight Show musical skit titled “Hometown Bar.” The drinking-night-out tradition is an annual walk down memory lane for anyone who returns home for Thanksgiving, but not all the ghosts encountered are friendly ones.

Like the “weird guy who never wears pants,” the overserved member of your mom’s book club, and the dude who still calls thing “the bomb.” Aldean and Fallon sing about all of them as they champion the idea of “growing old, but never growing up” even as they know that the morning will bring regret for going hard. It’s all very funny — because it’s true.

Aldean also performed his song “We Back” during his Tonight Show visit. The first single off the Georgia country star’s new album 9, which was released November 22nd, it’s a propulsive bit of guitar crunch that showcases Aldean at peak swagger.

Aldean has three more gigs left on his 2019 tour schedule: a mini-residency in Las Vegas at the Park Theater that runs December 6th through 8th. He’ll return to the road in January, beginning with an appearance at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa festival in Mexico.

