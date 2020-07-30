Jason Aldean Performs Campfire ‘Got What I Got’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Jason Aldean tuned into Late Night with Seth Meyers from his home in Nashville to perform a stripped down version of “Got What I Got.”

Surrounded by his bandmates on acoustic guitar, Aldean posted up next to his swimming pool and a roaring campfire to create a moody vibe for the number. The country star recently described his song as an ode to Nineties R&B, `a la Boyz II Men, and this version definitely feels like a throwback to that era.

“When I got what I got, I don’t miss what I had/The old me before you belongs to the past,” Aldean croons. “In the back of your mind, you might think there’s somethin’ more I want/But when I got what I got, girl, I don’t.”

Aldean released his latest album 9 this past November, which along with “Got What I Got” features the single “We Back.” Aldean was one of several high-profile country artists who were part of Live Nation’s 2020 megaticket lineup, granting all-access passes to participating summer tours, but as with the rest of live music, Aldean’s tour was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, Aldean has made several at-home TV appearances on late night in addition to Seth Meyers.