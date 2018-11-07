Jason Aldean Named Featured Speaker at CRS 2019

The 2019 Country Radio Seminar has announced Jason Aldean as its featured speaker. CRS, the annual gathering of country radio programmers, DJs and power players, is set for February 13th through 15th in Nashville.

Aldean is slated to engage in a 60-minute discussion titled “Overcoming Obstacles,” in which he’ll talk about the roads he’s navigated to become one of modern country’s most successful stars. Prior to becoming the flagship artist of Broken Bow Records, the Georgia native drove a Pepsi truck and developed his rock-influenced performing style onstage in cover bands.

“I know how fortunate I am. And I know it can be gone in a second,” he said as the subject of the Rolling Stone Country Interview in 2016. “I don’t want to sound like I’m a guy who always got the bad end of the deal, but nothing’s ever been handed to me easy.”

Aldean released his latest album Rearview Town in April, and scored a pair of chart-topping singles in “You Make It Easy” and the Miranda Lambert collaboration “Drowns the Whiskey.” The LP’s latest single is “Girl Like You.”

The singer’s CRS appearance is set for Friday, February 15th. Country Radio Broadcasters’ executive director RJ Curtis and SummitMedia’s Beverlee Brannigan will host.