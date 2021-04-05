Jason Aldean to Play Live Audience Shows at Bonnaroo Farm

Jason Aldean will perform a pair of live-audience shows as part of the Concerts on the Farm series at the Bonnaroo festival grounds in Manchester, Tennessee. The two nights, billed as “Jason Aldean: Live at the Bonnaroo Farm,” are set for Friday, May 14th, and Saturday, May 15th.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, April 9th, and are sold in four-person pods. Prices begin at $99 per pod, which will be arranged for social distancing. The concerts will feature Aldean’s full band and production.

“You could’ve asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes,” Aldean said in a release. “So being able to set up the full show with all the band guys plugged in is going to make for a really good time. We’re going to turn it up – there’s nobody out there to bother – and make up for some lost time for sure.”

“Jason Aldean: Live at the Bonnaroo Farm” is currently scheduled to be the first of a new series of shows at the festival site. Last month, three other acts were announced: bluegrass artists Billy Strings on May 28th; Jon Pardi and Jameson Rodgers on May 29th; and the Avett Brothers doing three shows on July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

The concerts will operate under safety guidelines, including limited capacity and social distancing. The pods give fans an 8′ x 8′ area that’s situated six feet from other pods. Masks are required when not in the pod. Fans can bring their own chairs and blankets; food and drink are delivered via mobile ordering.