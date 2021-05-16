Jason Aldean Announces ‘Back in the Saddle’ Tour Dates

After a year off the road, Jason Aldean has announced his Back in the Saddle Tour, which kicks off this summer.

The country star revealed his return to touring Saturday night during his sold-out, livestreamed concert at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. The gig marked Aldean’s first public performance since March 2020, when his We Back Tour was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean said in a statement.

“It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”

Hardy and Lainey Wilson will serve as special guests on the Back in the Saddle Tour, which kicks off August 5th in Virginia Beach, Virginia and concludes three months later in Tampa, Florida on October 30th.

Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21st at Aldean’s official site.

Jason Aldean Tour Dates

August 5 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 7 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

August 19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 28 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

September 9 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

September 10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 11 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 16 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

September 17 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheater

September 18 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

October 2 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 7 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

October 8 – Kansas City, MO @ T@Mobile Center

October 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

October 14 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

October 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

October 16 – Birstow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

October 21 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

October 22 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 23 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

October 28 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

October 29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre