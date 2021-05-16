Jason Aldean Announces ‘Back in the Saddle’ Tour Dates

After a year off the road, Jason Aldean has announced his Back in the Saddle Tour, which kicks off this summer.
The country star revealed his return to touring Saturday night during his sold-out, livestreamed concert at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. The gig marked Aldean’s first public performance since March 2020, when his We Back Tour was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean said in a statement.
“It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”
Hardy and Lainey Wilson will serve as special guests on the Back in the Saddle Tour, which kicks off August 5th in Virginia Beach, Virginia and concludes three months later in Tampa, Florida on October 30th.
Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21st at Aldean’s official site.
Jason Aldean Tour Dates
August 5 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 7 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
August 19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
August 28 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
September 9 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
September 10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 11 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 16 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
September 17 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheater
September 18 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
September 24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
October 2 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
October 7 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
October 8 – Kansas City, MO @ T@Mobile Center
October 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
October 14 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
October 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
October 16 – Birstow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
October 21 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
October 22 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 23 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
October 28 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
October 29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre