Jason Aldean Plots Headlining 2020 We Back Tour

Jason Aldean has announced details for his headlining We Back Tour, which is set to launch in January. The trek will follow the release of the country superstar’s upcoming studio album, titled 9, on November 22nd.
The 2020 We Back Tour gets underway January 30th with a show at Columbia, South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena and visits arenas and coliseums around the U.S. until mid-March. The 20-date trek includes stops in Bossier City, Louisiana; Orlando, Florida; and Madison, Wisconsin, before wrapping up with a March 14th show at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. On tap to support Aldean on select dates are Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Dee Jay Silver.
The tour derives its name from Aldean’s revved-up new single “We Back,” the lead offering from his ninth album 9. Along with announcing the release date of the new album, Aldean issued another three tracks alongside “We Back”: “Blame It on You,” “Keeping It Small Town,” and “I Don’t Drink Anymore.”
Shortly after 9 is released, Aldean will return to Las Vegas for a three-night engagement. Jason Aldean: Ride All Night is set for December 6th to 8th at Park Theater at Park MGM after the Ride All Night tour finishes up in October.
Jason Aldean – We Back Tour dates:
January 30 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
January 31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
February 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
February 6 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
February 7 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena
February 8 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
February 13 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
February 14 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
February 15 – Wichita, KS @ InTrust Bank Arena
February 20 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
February 21 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
February 27 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
February 28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Arena
February 29 – Jonesboro, AR @ First National Bank Arena
March 5 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
March 6 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
March 7 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena
March 12 – Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
March 13 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena
March 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center