Jason Aldean Plots Headlining 2020 We Back Tour

Jason Aldean has announced details for his headlining We Back Tour, which is set to launch in January. The trek will follow the release of the country superstar’s upcoming studio album, titled 9, on November 22nd.

The 2020 We Back Tour gets underway January 30th with a show at Columbia, South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena and visits arenas and coliseums around the U.S. until mid-March. The 20-date trek includes stops in Bossier City, Louisiana; Orlando, Florida; and Madison, Wisconsin, before wrapping up with a March 14th show at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. On tap to support Aldean on select dates are Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Dee Jay Silver.

The tour derives its name from Aldean’s revved-up new single “We Back,” the lead offering from his ninth album 9. Along with announcing the release date of the new album, Aldean issued another three tracks alongside “We Back”: “Blame It on You,” “Keeping It Small Town,” and “I Don’t Drink Anymore.”

Shortly after 9 is released, Aldean will return to Las Vegas for a three-night engagement. Jason Aldean: Ride All Night is set for December 6th to 8th at Park Theater at Park MGM after the Ride All Night tour finishes up in October.

Jason Aldean – We Back Tour dates:

January 30 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

January 31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

February 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

February 6 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

February 7 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena

February 8 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

February 13 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

February 14 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

February 15 – Wichita, KS @ InTrust Bank Arena

February 20 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

February 21 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

February 27 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

February 28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Arena

February 29 – Jonesboro, AR @ First National Bank Arena

March 5 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

March 6 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 7 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena

March 12 – Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 13 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

March 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center