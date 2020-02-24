Jamey Johnson Announces Headlining Tour With Whiskey Myers

Jamey Johnson may not have any new music on the horizon (as far as anyone knows), but that doesn’t keep the baritone country singer off the road. On Monday he announced a new string of dates with rising country-rock band Whiskey Myers.

The 12 shows kick off May 6th in North Charleston, South Carolina, and play cities throughout the South, Midwest, and west, before wrapping up in Michigan on July 31st. In between, both Johnson and Whiskey Myers will perform their own separate dates. For Johnson, whose last album of all-original material was 2010’s The Guitar Song, that means gigs opening for Chris Stapleton in Texas in March, and headlining dates in Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Mississippi. Whiskey Myers, who formed in Texas in 2007, are playing shows with the Steel Woods throughout March.

Both Johnson and Whiskey Myers will make festival appearances at Atlanta’s Shaky Boots on May 9th, and the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, on June 7th

Last summer, Whiskey Myers opened for the Rolling Stones in Chicago, gearing up for the fall release of their self-titled album. A fierce collection of scuzzy rockers and twangy country, the LP cemented the group’s reputation as new torchbearers for Southern music.

“It’s something you can put on and listen all the way through,” Whiskey Myers guitarist John Jeffers told Rolling Stone. “If you’re a rocker or a country guy, there’s something there that you’ll gravitate toward.”

Whiskey Myers will headline the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 21st.

Jamey Johnson With Whiskey Myers Tour Dates:

May 6 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum & PAC

May 7 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 8 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 16 — Wichita, KS @ Wave Outdoor

July 17 — Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln on the Streets

July 18 — Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park Amphitheater

July 19 — Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

July 23 — St. Louis, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheatre

July 25 — Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

July 26 — Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheatre

July 30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

July 31 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill