Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson Announce Joint Acoustic Tour

Randy Houser and Jamey Johnson, known for such country hits as “Like a Cowboy” and “In Color,” are teaming up for a new acoustic tour. The Country Cadillac Tour will play 13 dates, beginning February 5th at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas.

Houser and Johnson go way back. Along with artists like Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann, they were part of a Nashville songwriting collective loosely known as “Traler Park.” Johnson and Houser have also written a number of songs together, most famously the 2005 country novelty hit “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” recorded by Trace Adkins.

The pair will share the stage on their Country Cadillac Tour, performing with just their guitars and telling tales behind the songs. After kicking off in Texas, the trek plays weekends into April, stopping in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Houser released the superb album Magnolia in 2019, while Johnson has been mostly a touring act over the last few years. His most recent album was a tribute to the songwriter Hank Cochran, released in 2012.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with capacity limitations and mask mandates in effect for the socially distanced performances.

Here are the tour dates:

February 5 — Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s

February 19 — Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

February 20 — Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

February 25 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center Fontyard Festival

February 26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

February 27 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

March 12 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

March 13 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

March 18 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

March 19 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

April 15 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

April 16 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery

April 17 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery