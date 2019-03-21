Jamestown Revival Channel Simon & Garfunkel in New ‘This Too Shall Pass’

After spending a mellow 2018 at home, Jamestown Revival will hit the road again in April, drumming up anticipation for the summertime release of the duo’s third album, San Isabel.

Co-produced by bandmates Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, along with former Nathaniel Rateliff collaborator Jamie Mefford, San Isabel returns Jamestown Revival to the rootsy, acoustic-driven sounds of their 2014 debut, Utah. Nowhere is that more evident than in the bright harmonies and loping guitar patterns of “This Too Shall Pass,” an optimistic track that splits the difference between modern-day Americana and old-school folk. (The duo also released a live performance video of the song.)

“‘This Too Shall Pass’ is very much a Simon and Garfunkel inspired tune,” says Chance, whose band released another San Isabel track — the anxious, topical “Crazy World (Judgement Day)” — last month. “It is the idea that hard times will find us all, but in order to endure them, we must sometimes seek the wisdom and encouragement of our loved ones and generations before us. It’s easy to think that the uncertain road in front of us is the worst to come, when the truth is, there have always been hardships and unsettling times. ‘This Too Shall Pass’ is the ‘glass is half full approach’ to uncertainty and the opposite side of the coin from ‘Crazy World (Judgement Day).’ It’s about growth as a result of overcoming adversity.”

The band’s five-month tour kicks off April 13th in Fredericksburg, Texas, not far from the band’s Austin headquarters. Jamestown Revival will be joined throughout the cross-country trek by a rotating door of opening acts, including Cordovas, Chris Ross & The North, Ian Noe and John Craigie. Meanwhile, San Isabel hits stores June 14th. Dates for the band’s first major tour since 2017 are below.

April 13 – Fredericksburg, TX @ The Western

April 28 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theatre

April 30 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

May 1 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

May 2 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

May 5 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

May 6 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

May 7 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

May 9 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

May 10 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

May 11 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

May 12 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

May 14 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

May 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

May 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

May 18 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

June 17 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

June 19 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

June 20 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

June 21 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

June 22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

June 24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

June 25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

June 26 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

June 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

June 29 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

June 30 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

July 1 – Mountain Village, CO @ Club Red Telluride

July 13 – Whitefish, MT @ The Barns at Big Mountain Ranch

August 1 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

August 2 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge

August 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

August 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

August 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi Fi

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

August 10 – Springfield, IL @ Boondocks

August 11 – Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

August 15 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

August 16 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

August 17 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn