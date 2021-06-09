 James McMurtry's New Song: Hear 'Canola Fields' Off Upcoming Album - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Deafheaven Preview New Album With Booming 'Great Mass of Color'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

James McMurtry Previews New Album With Imagery-Rich Song ‘Canola Fields’

Hyper-literate songwriter’s ‘The Horses and the Hounds,’ his first LP in seven years, is due August 9th

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nearly seven years since the release of his 2015 album Complicated Game, James McMurtry has announced plans for a new LP: The Horses and the Hounds will be released August 20th via New West Records. The Texas songwriter previews the upcoming record with the cinematic “Canola Fields,” a song that takes stock of where McMurtry is at in life. Like his past work, from “Choctaw Bingo” to “Hurricane Party,” its lyrics are rich in detail.

“I was thinking about you crossing Southern Alberta, canola fields on a July day; about the same chartreuse as that ’69 Bug you used to drive around San Jose,” he sings to open the track, indulging in a bit of nostalgia. But by the end, he’s decidedly in the present, pushing 60: “There’s not much moving on the romance radar, not that I’m craving it all that much/but I still need to feel every once in a while  the warmth of a smile and a touch.”

Related Stories

Larry McMurtry, 'Lonesome Dove' Novelist, Dead at 84
Op-Ed: Postponing Tour Dates Is the Only Ethical Choice

Related Stories

marijuana, pot songs, smoking weed songs, country songs about getting high, 420, 420 pot, willie nelson weed, eric church smoke, kacey musgraves high times, best pot smoking country songs
20 Best Country Songs to Play While Getting High
20 Wildest Iggy Pop Moments

“We’ve traveled back and forth across western Canada at various times of the year. In Southern Alberta and Saskatchewan, the fields are chartreuse in late summer, and we long wondered what crop could make such a bright blossom,” McMurtry said in a statement. “In the fall, those same fields would be raked into wind rows of some rusty colored substance. Weird machines rolled along scooping up the rows and spitting chaff out the back. We figured it was some kind of seed crop. One day we passed an empty field with a big sign that said, ‘Canola Processing…’ with a phone number. The song formed over time. I stumbled onto the line ‘second best surfer on the Central Coast’ and knew I had to use that for something. Alliteration doesn’t grow on trees. I guess I must have seen an old chartreuse Volkswagen at some point, so I used the chartreuse fields as an intro.”

Produced by Ross Hogarth, The Horses and the Hounds reunites McMurtry with guitarist David Grissom, who played on the songwriter’s first two albums, 1989’s Too Long in the Wasteland and 1992’s Candyland.

Here’s the track list for The Horses and the Hounds. All songs written by James McMurtry, except where noted.

1. “Canola Fields”
2. “If It Don’t Bleed”
3. “Operation Never Mind”
4. “Jackie”
5. “Decent Man”
6. “Vaquero”
7. “The Horses and the Hounds” (James McMurtry, David Grissom)
8. “Ft. Walton Wake-Up Call” (James McMurtry, Daren Hess, Cornbread)
9. “What’s the Matter”
10. “Blackberry Winter” (James McMurtry, Ross Hogarth)

In This Article: James McMurtry

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.