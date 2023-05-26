Jake Owen Reworks Willie Nelson’s ‘On the Road Again’ into a Breezy Summer Boat Song

When Jake Owen announced the track list for his upcoming album Loose Cannon, his first in four years, one song’s writing credits stood out above all the others: “On the Boat Again” is credited to Devin Dawson, Kyle Fishman, Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass and…Willie Nelson. It’s easy to hear why.

“On the Boat Again” borrows the chorus melody of Nelson’s 1980 touring anthem “On the Road Again,” changing the lyrics to summon that most cherished of Southern weekend outings: boat day. “On the boat again/I just can’t wait to get on the boat again,” Owen sings. “The life I love is drinkin’ cold beer with my friends.” You get the idea.

Somehow it works well, as both a tribute to Nelson and an addition to your body-of-water playlist. Owen will debut "On the Boat Again" live on Memorial Day with a performance on Good Morning America.

Loose Cannon (Big Loud Records) arrives June 23 and features 16 tracks, including “Hot Truck Beer,” “Solo Solo,” and “Nothing” — all of which were released Friday along with “On the Boat Again.” Loose Cannon is the follow-up to 2019’s Greetings From…Jake.

Loose Cannon track list: