Jake Owen Enlists Kid Rock for New Album ‘Greetings’

On Tuesday night, Jake Owen revealed the track listing for his upcoming new album Greetings. . .From Jake via Instagram. Owen’s fourth studio effort, the Joey Moi-produced Greetings arrives March 29th and includes an appearance from Kid Rock.

Spanning 14 tracks, Greetings includes the 2018 Number One hit “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” as well as Owen’s current Top 10 “Down to the Honkytonk,” which is nominated for Single of the Year at the ACM Awards. Owen has one songwriting on the closing song “Damn,” written with David Lee Murphy and Brett James. Elsewhere, contributing composers include Jesse Frasure, the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston, Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, Dallas Davidson and Laura Veltz. Kid Rock guests on the song “Grass Is Always Greener,” which he helped write. Additionally, Singer-actor-online personality Lele Pons makes an appearance on “Señorita.”

Owen told the Tennessean that he and Kid Rock had been playing the racquet sport pickleball together frequently and Owen found himself wishing he could have a Dukes of Hazzard General Lee replica like Kid Rock.

“I was like, ‘I want that. I want a Dukes of Hazzard car,’ ” Owen says. “Then I got away from it and I thought, ‘No matter where we are in life, we’re always going to want a little more than we’ve got. That’s just the way the world turns.’”

Jake Owen – Greetings From. . .Jake track listing: