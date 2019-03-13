Jake Owen Enlists Kid Rock for New Album ‘Greetings’

On Tuesday night, Jake Owen revealed the track listing for his upcoming new album Greetings. . .From Jake via Instagram. Owen’s fourth studio effort, the Joey Moi-produced Greetings arrives March 29th and includes an appearance from Kid Rock.
Spanning 14 tracks, Greetings includes the 2018 Number One hit “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” as well as Owen’s current Top 10 “Down to the Honkytonk,” which is nominated for Single of the Year at the ACM Awards. Owen has one songwriting on the closing song “Damn,” written with David Lee Murphy and Brett James. Elsewhere, contributing composers include Jesse Frasure, the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston, Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, Dallas Davidson and Laura Veltz. Kid Rock guests on the song “Grass Is Always Greener,” which he helped write. Additionally, Singer-actor-online personality Lele Pons makes an appearance on “Señorita.”
Owen told the Tennessean that he and Kid Rock had been playing the racquet sport pickleball together frequently and Owen found himself wishing he could have a Dukes of Hazzard General Lee replica like Kid Rock.
“I was like, ‘I want that. I want a Dukes of Hazzard car,’ ” Owen says. “Then I got away from it and I thought, ‘No matter where we are in life, we’re always going to want a little more than we’ve got. That’s just the way the world turns.’”
Jake Owen – Greetings From. . .Jake track listing:
- “Down to the Honkytonk” (Luke Laird, Rodney Clawson, Shane McAnally)
- “Ain’t Here to Talk” (Jesse Frasure, Brett Tyler, Michael Hardy)
- “Catch a Cold One” (Jon Nite, Josh Thompson, Justin Ebach)
- “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” (Craig Wiseman, David Ray, Jody Stevens, John Mellencamp, Tommy Cecil)
- “Grass Is Always Greener” (feat. Kid Rock) (Ben Burgess, Jaren Johnston, Robert Ritchie, Alysa Vanderheym)
- “Homemade” (Bobby Pinson, Drew Parker, Jared Mullins, Ben Goldsmith)
- “Drink All Day” (Daniel Ross, Ernest K Smith, Brian Kelley, Josh Miller)
- “That’s On Me” (Laura Veltz, Benjy Davis, Matt Dragstrem)
- “Señorita” (feat. Lele Pons) (Nolan Sipe, Nathan Spicer, Ben Caver)
- “In It” (Jimmy Robbins, Josh Thompson, Laura Veltz)
- “River of Time” (Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, Marv Green)
- “Made for You” (Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde, Neil Medley)
- “Mexico in Our Minds” (Jaren Johnston, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley)
- “Damn” (David Lee Murphy, Jake Owen, Brett James)