Jake Owen Readies New Album ‘Greetings From. . . Jake’

Jake Owen has announced plans for his new album, which he’s bestowed with the cheerful name Greetings From. . .Jake. The new LP, which features some postcard-inspired cover art, will be released via Big Loud Records on March 29th.

Greetings marks Owen’s first full-length album in nearly three years and his debut with Big Loud, which signed him in late 2017. Joey Moi, who recorded Owen’s hits “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Alone With You,” is back is in the producer role.

Though no track information has been announced as of this writing, Owen has issued a couple of strong singles he could potentially include. His John Mellencamp-referencing 2018 track “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” returned the singer to the top of the charts for the first time since 2016, while its follow-up “Down to the Honky Tonk” is currently at Number 12 and rising. “Honky Tonk” was also recently nominated for an ACM Award for Single of the Year.

Greetings will arrive just ahead of Owen’s April 6th performance at the Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, California, as well as the 54th ACM Awards on April 7th. Owen also has performances lined up for a series of festivals, including Tree Town in Forest City, Iowa and Country Stampede in Manhattan, Kansas.