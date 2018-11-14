See Jake Owen’s Rollicking ‘Down to the Honkytonk’ on ‘Kimmel’

Jake Owen may not expect to see his name in a hall of fame, but it was at least there in large print on the backdrop of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! concert stage on Tuesday, where the Florida native stopped by to play his ambling ode to local legends, “Down to the Honkytonk.”

Owen released the barroom sing-along as a stand-alone single back in August. With its cheeky, nonchalant allusions to honky-tonk heroes like Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks, the song proves a hit with fans, who howl their approval as Owen throws his voice and makes pantomime gestures to mimic the song’s comedic turns. Owen strikes a more somber, heartfelt tone with his second tune “Made for You,” a gentle love ballad that was released last spring.

While there are no firm plans for Owen to collect either song for a new LP, he recently made his debut as a judge on the new reality TV competition Real Country. The show airs Tuesdays on USA, with Owen flanked by fellow singers Travis Tritt and Shania Twain.