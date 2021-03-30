Jade Jackson Pines for Human Contact in Her New Ballad ‘6FT Changes’

Jade Jackson is missing people. In her hushed new ballad “6FT Changes,” she laments all the interactions we’ve lost since early 2020. Handshakes, hugs, crowded spaces, and dances are distant memories to the California roots-music songwriter.

“Dancing with strangers and holding up beers/tapping on shoulders and whispering in ears/was taken for granted all these years,” Jackson sings in the track, her first new music since 2019’s full-length Wilderness. The song arrives with a striking music video filmed in the deserted Fremont Theater in Jackson’s hometown of San Luis Obispo. On an empty stage, she plays her guitar and dances, regretting a life that, for a while at least, has been lost to time.

In a statement, Jackson says she wrote the song after a vivid dream of performing a concert. “The song — starting as a faint echo of my subconscious mind — grew louder until I quietly slipped out of bed and found myself in the dark of my living room holding my guitar. As soon as it was written I knew I wanted to share it with those who’d helped inspire it,” she says. “Theaters sitting somewhere in the dark, tour vans parked, and people like me who see live music to escape, connect and be, I wrote this for you.”

The idea of taking our old social lives for granted has become a recurring theme as the pandemic drags on. In February, the Texas band Vandoliers released “Every Saturday Night,” which pined for sweaty concerts and dancing until closing time.