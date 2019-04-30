×
Rolling Stone
Jade Jackson Previews New Album With ‘Bottle It Up’ Video

Southern California singer-songwriter will release ‘Wilderness,’ produced by Social Distortion’s Mike Ness, on June 28th

Jade Jackson has released the muscular tune “Bottle It Up,” her first new music in two years. The song will appear on the southern California singer-songwriter’s new album Wilderness, which was produced by Social Distortion leader Mike Ness.

Propelled by bright strums of acoustic guitar and a toe-tapping tempo, “Bottle It Up” sees Jackson asserting her independence but also finding the parts of a relationship worth savoring. “Life goes faster/I’d rather be brave than what you’re after,” she sings in the opening lines, before the melodic chorus hints at her contentment: “Bottle it up, the way you’re holdin’ me/If ever I get lonely, gonna pour myself a drink.” In the video, Jackson and her love interest head to Joshua Tree for a little aimless fun.

Wilderness is the follow-up to Jackson’s debut album Gilded, which was also produced by Ness. It arrives after a dark period in Jackson’s life when she was recovering from a traumatic injury and battling dependency and depression that had her questioning everything about her own musical talent.

“Needless to say, for the first time since I had written my very first song, I didn’t believe in my music anymore,” Jackson says in a release. But she kept writing as a therapeutic exercise, putting together a new batch of songs with a more autobiographical point of view.

Wilderness will be released via Anti Records on June 28th.

