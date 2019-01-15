Hear Jade Bird’s Rapid-Fire New Song ‘I Get No Joy’

After announcing the official arrival date for her debut album earlier this month, Jade Bird has released a new track from the anticipated LP, which is set for release on April 19th via Glassnote Records.

To coincide with the self-titled album’s announcement, the up-and-coming British singer-songwriter has unveiled “I Get No Joy,” an upbeat rocker that Bird says is about “the stream of thought that runs through your head at all times as an overthinker.”

“Psychotic, hyponotic, erotic, which box is your thing?” the 21-year-old sings in rapid succession halfway through, in the song’s moving third verse. “How many days a week, do you feel/Electric, connected, unexpectedly/Affected, what do you need?”

Jade Bird is co-produced Simone Felice (formerly of the Felice Brothers) and David Baron (Vance Joy, Bat for Lashes). The self-titled debut album comes less than two years after Bird’s debut EP, Something American, was released in 2017. That project included her breakout song “Lottery.”

Bird will embark on an American tour with Hozier beginning March 10th in Buffalo. In November, she released a video for the album’s lead single “Love Has All Been Done Before,” another throttling anthem that evokes Nineties Oasis.

“Songwriting really kicked in with the guitar,” she told Rolling Stone last summer. “I was going through a lot as a kid. There had been a lot of transitions in my family. So it just became a total therapy, like most artists. I think that’s why I did so much. I used to write so many songs.”