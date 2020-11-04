Hear Jade Bird’s Electrifying New Song ‘Headstart’

Jade Bird has returned with her new song “Headstart,” the British singer-songwriter’s first new music in more than a year.

Following a yearlong tour in support of her self-titled debut album and finding kindred spirits in American singer-songwriters like Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile, Bird entered Nashville’s RCA Studios to record “Headstart” with mega-producer Dave Cobb.

“‘Headstart’ came out of a trip I made to upstate New York at the beginning of the year. Being there, I was immediately taken back to the magic and inspiration of creating the first album,” Bird said of her electrifying new single.

“It’s quite a light-hearted song, about liking someone who just can’t see the signs, but more than that releasing it feels like a way to give a bit of joy to the end of the year. It feels like community to me, and it makes me want to sing again.”

Bird’s self-titled debut album, featuring the singles “Uh Huh” and “Lottery,” arrived in April 2019. Since then, she appeared on the Brent Cobb duet “Feet Off the Ground“; Brent is the cousin of “Headstart” producer Dave, who also produced that duet.

Prior to her first album, Bird was one of Rolling Stone’s Artists You Need to Know in 2018. “No artist is one-dimensional,” Bird said at the time. “I get the sense that if I push myself now and if I create a million different-sounding songs – I just feel that’s going to be such a set-up for my ability in the future.”