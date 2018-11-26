Watch Jade Bird’s Furious ‘Love Has All Been Done Before’ Video

There’s nothing quite like a good rock & roll howl, and Jade Bird packs an arena-worthy one on her new single “Love Has All Been Done Before,” the video for which is out now. Sandwiching some pensive acoustic verses, in which she flings lyrics as fast as she moves her fingers, between a chorus that’s the next best thing to an Oasis reunion, Bird brings the tune homebound for the Kate Moross-directed clip: namely, she and her band preform it in an old London house surrounded by tacky wallpaper, with Bird strumming in the closet and singing on the stairs.

“You are sweet and you are nice/ keep me calm and satisfied,” she sings. “But I need something, something more/ ’cause love has all been done before.”

After the runaway success of “Lottery,” her first single that introduced the English-born Bird’s dynamic, raspy pop pipes and whip-smart takes on romance, “Love Has All Been Done Before” is part of a slow but steady drip of new music leading to her forthcoming debut LP, due in 2019.

Bird will finish out the rest of the year on the road with dates across the U.K., and has already announced a slot on next year’s Shaky Knees lineup in Atlanta in May.