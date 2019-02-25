Watch Jade Bird Repeatedly Wreck a Firebird in ‘I Get No Joy’ Video

The day after the Academy Awards, Jade Bird has taken her own stab at the realities of cinematic creation, embodying the role of a tireless stuntwoman in the new video for her song “I Get No Joy,” from her forthcoming self-titled debut LP. In bright red coveralls and silver go-go boots, Bird repeatedly hops behind the wheel of a Pontiac Firebird and intentionally wrecks it, a makeup crew tidying up the blood that runs down her nose before sending her back into the car to do it all over again. And again.

That kind of serotonin rush is a good parallel to the lyrics of “I Get No Joy,” a song about how easy it is to forget to actually enjoy the moment, instead of looking for the next thrill. It’s one of many explosive rockers on Bird’s Simone Felice and David Baron-produced LP, due April 19th on Glassnote records.

“All the words my mother said, can’t seem to get them out my head,” Bird sings in a gritty, spitfire howl of a delivery. “Everything becomes everything: you live, you learn, you love, you’re dead.” Bird’s clearly been meditating on empty fulfillment across the songs already released from Jade Bird: “Love Has All Been Done Before” even finds run-of-the-mill romance simply not cutting it. She’s looking for more.

Bird will join Hozier for a string of dates beginning in March, and has also recently been announced as an opener, along with Erin Rae, for Jason Isbell and Father John Misty’s co-headlining tour in June.