Jade Bird Readies Self-Titled Debut Album

Jade Bird, the English singer-songwriter who is bridging the gap between country-folk and indie-pop, has announced her debut album. Jade Bird will be released April 19th via Glassnote Records.

The follow-up to the 21-year-old’s EP Something American, the album includes the bouncy lead single “Love Has All Been Done Before,” whose chorus calls to mind the sing-alongs of early Oasis,” and her breakthrough song “Lottery.” Bird wrote all 12 of the album’s tracks, fulfilling the goal she shared with Rolling Stone in August.

“I’m hoping to write the album 100 percent by myself,” she said. “Which, nowadays, is quite a rare thing. The artists I love, like Elliott Smith, they wrote their own songs, and the imperfections make a perfect album in the end. But you only get imperfections by people who don’t point out your imperfections and go, ‘Maybe we should rewrite that.’”

Following a string of shows in Europe, Bird will join Hozier on his U.S. tour. Beginning in March in Buffalo, New York, the run will find the singer previewing songs off an album she says is “my experience, direct and undiluted, of the past two years.”

“Every decision I’ve made has culminated into this magical process, just as every word I’ve written has spun into these songs,” she said in a statement. “It changes in style, like most of my music, and tries to dodge boxes and genres but the consistency is me — a young woman really trying to figure it out.”

Here’s the track list for Jade Bird:

1. “Ruins”

2. “Lottery”

3. “I Get No Joy”

4. “Side Effects”

5. “My Motto”

6. “Does Anybody Know”

7. “Uh Huh”

8. “Good at It”

9. “17”

10. “Love Has All Been Done Before”

11. “Going Gone”

12. “If I Die”