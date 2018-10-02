Jack White Enlists Margo Price, Joshua Hedley for Nashville Headlining Show

When a Tennessee rainstorm cut short this year’s Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, many of the lineup’s acts remained in the area, booking last-minute shows in Nashville and nearby Franklin. Today, 10 days after the event ground to a halt during the middle of Counting Crows’ Saturday-afternoon set, festival headliner Jack White has announced a local makeup show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 20th.

Joshua Hedley, who released his debut album, Mr. Jukebox, via Jack White’s Third Man Records in April, kicks off the three-band bill. Margo Price performs second. A fellow Third Man artist and Pilgrimage alumna, Price played the festival back in 2016, six months after the release of her solo debut, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter. Jack White was slated to headline this year’s Pilgrimage alongside top-shelf names like Chris Stapleton and Lionel Richie. Hedley was also on the bill.

With room for 20,000 attendees, Bridgestone Arena can’t completely accommodate the 27,000 people who bought tickets for this year’s Pilgrimage. Even so, White’s show — the final performance of his worldwide tour in support of his album Boarding House Reach — represents the most large-scale attempt to fashion some new picture of the festival’s broken pieces. A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available to members of the Third Man Vault starting Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., while the remainder of the tickets go on sale Friday, October 5th.

White last headlined the arena in 2015 on his Lazaretto Tour, bringing along Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn as support.