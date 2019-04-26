See Jack Ingram’s Searing Cover of Guy Clark’s ‘Desperados Waiting for a Train’

Veteran Texas performer Jack Ingram turns in a searing, six-minute cover of Guy Clark’s famed “Desperados Waiting for a Train” in a new video, filmed during tracking at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas. The song appears on Ingram’s 10th studio album Riding High…Again, which was released Friday.

Ingram had the opportunity to collaborate with late songwriting icon Clark on several occasions. Their friendship adds some heft to Ingram’s rendering of the story about the bond between a younger man and an “old school man of the world,” which in this performance is extended with an intense instrumental portion. Ingram’s tribute follows Steve Earle’s recent full-album ode to Clark, simply titled Guy.

Elsewhere on Riding High… Again, Ingram covers Kris Kristofferson’s “Jesus Was a Capricorn” and Willie Nelson’s “Gotta Get Drunk,” along with songs he helped compose, including Miranda Lambert’s “Tin Man.”

Ingram previously released the new song “Where There’s a Willie (There’s a Waylon),” an eight-minute ode to a pair of country icons, in March. Tonight, Ingram is set to play the second night of the 7th annual Mack, Jack and McConaughey benefit — which he presents with Mack Brown and Matthew McConaughey — alongside Wade Bowen, Jon Randall, Butch Walker, Holly Williams, Jessi Alexander, John Fullbright and Scott Stapp.