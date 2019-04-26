×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next 'Murder Mystery': Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Fight For Innocence in New Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Jack Ingram’s Searing Cover of Guy Clark’s ‘Desperados Waiting for a Train’

Six-minute version appears on Texas favorite’s 10th studio album ‘Riding High…Again’

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Veteran Texas performer Jack Ingram turns in a searing, six-minute cover of Guy Clark’s famed “Desperados Waiting for a Train” in a new video, filmed during tracking at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas. The song appears on Ingram’s 10th studio album Riding High…Again, which was released Friday.

Ingram had the opportunity to collaborate with late songwriting icon Clark on several occasions. Their friendship adds some heft to Ingram’s rendering of the story about the bond between a younger man and an “old school man of the world,” which in this performance is extended with an intense instrumental portion. Ingram’s tribute follows Steve Earle’s recent full-album ode to Clark, simply titled Guy.

Related

Jack Ingram, Tenille Townes
10 Best Country, Americana Songs of the Week: Jack Ingram, Tenille Townes
Steve Earle Continues His Guy Clark Apprenticeship on Tribute Album

Elsewhere on Riding High… Again, Ingram covers Kris Kristofferson’s “Jesus Was a Capricorn” and Willie Nelson’s “Gotta Get Drunk,” along with songs he helped compose, including Miranda Lambert’s “Tin Man.”

Ingram previously released the new song “Where There’s a Willie (There’s a Waylon),” an eight-minute ode to a pair of country icons, in March. Tonight, Ingram is set to play the second night of the 7th annual Mack, Jack and McConaughey benefit — which he presents with Mack Brown and Matthew McConaughey — alongside Wade Bowen, Jon Randall, Butch Walker, Holly Williams, Jessi Alexander, John Fullbright and Scott Stapp.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad