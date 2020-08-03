Nathaniel Rateliff, Brittany Howard to Headline Jack Daniel’s Virtual Festival

Brittany Howard, Nathaniel Rateliff and Cold War Kids will headline a two-day online concert in support of musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presented by Jack Daniel’s, the Crash the Couch virtual music festival will stream for free on the whiskey brand’s YouTube channel on Friday, August 14th, and Saturday, the 15th. Rateliff and Cold War Kids will headline night one, along with four “opening acts:” Tank and the Bangas, Hiss Golden Messenger, the Suffers, and Goldlink. Howard will top night two, with Black Pumas, Brandy Clark, Houndmouth, Durand Jones, and Yola also on the bill. All performances will be filmed at the artists’ respective homes around the country.

Crash the Couch will raise funds and awareness for the Sweet Relief COVID-19 Musicians Fund, an organization that benefits those in the music industry whose livelihoods have been decimated by the ongoing health crisis.

Jack Daniel’s has a storied history with music, from Frank Sinatra to Van Halen, but this marks the Lynchburg, Tennessee, brand’s first foray into the virtual concert experience. Last week, Jack Daniel’s announced the release of its limited edition Eric Church single-barrel whiskey, a commemorative bottle with a Church “Chief” logo.

Crash the Couch kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on August 14th and 15th. Along with musical performances, the livestream will include cocktail demonstrations.